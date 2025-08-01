SCIENCE MARCHES ON: ‘World’s Oldest Baby’ Born From 30-Year-Old Frozen Embryo. “The latest record-breaking adoption was completed by a fertility clinic in Tennessee, run by reproductive endocrinologist John Gordon, who believes every embryo has a chance at life because of his religion. . . . In the US, however, embryos can be frozen indefinitely. What’s more, many go unclaimed, which raises ethical concerns, and which legally means they cannot be donated for reproductive use or research. By some estimates, there are currently as many as 1.5 million embryos frozen in the US.”