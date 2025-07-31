21st CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: I co-parent with ChatGPT — I love turning off my brain and letting AI help raise my child.

She’s tech-ing a break from burnout.

Even with an in-person partner, Lilian Schmidt was sick of shouldering the mental load of motherhood.

So, she’s trained ChatGPT to become a second mommy — tasking it to draft shopping lists, create meal plans, plan birthdays and vacations, and revolutionize bedtime.

“I’ve built my own bot to be our co-parent,” Schmidt, 33, a corporate brand strategist, based in Zurich, Switzerland, told SWNS.

“I use it to make me a better mom,” bragged the blond, who heavily leans on artificial intelligence for help raising and wrangling her three-year-old daughter. “I’d never go back.”

And why would she? It’s a parenting throuple that really clicks.