JIM TREACHER: Grok Goes Goosestepper? Wie peinlich!

There’s no law against starting your own party, of course. Nobody is forcing anybody to vote for a Republican or a Democrat. But maybe Elon should’ve asked his robot Grok about Ross Perot’s vanity campaign in 1992. The old coot ended up costing George Bush a second term, not to mention inflicting the Clintons on us for the rest of their lives. Is that really what Elon wants?

Then again, maybe Grok isn’t the most reliable source of information. The same day he announced his new party, he made another announcement:

How’s that working out?

Anthony Blair, NY Post:

Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok praised Adolf Hitler, referred to itself as “MechaHitler,” and posted vile antisemitic hate, such as calling for people with “certain surnames” to be rounded up, stripped of their rights and eliminated. The X chatbot, which answers prompts from users, went on a sickening pro-Nazi tirade Tuesday night, after Musk posted that he had “improved Grok significantly” in an update over the weekend… After users began pointing out the vile posts, Musk’s AI firm xAI deleted some of them, and the chatbot was restricted to generating images rather than text replies.

See for yourself:

And yes, it really did start referring to itself as “MechaHitler”: