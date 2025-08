AI SEARCH RESULTS DESTROYING SEARCH TRAFFIC: “For media publishers whose business models rely on referral traffic to bring them advertising revenue, this shift feels nothing short of catastrophic. There’s no getting around the decline in traffic.”

That happened to this site over a decade ago. In 2004 I was the #1 Glenn on Google — if you typed in “Glenn,” you got InstaPundit. Then Google deranked every site on the right, including this one. So suck it up, everyone else, and welcome to my world.