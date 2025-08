BUT COULD HE REALLY? AND WOULD HE HAVE? Mark Judge: How Bob Woodward Could Have Saved the ‘Washington Post’ from Russiagate Humiliation.

And the thing is, they’re not humiliated. As long as they carried water faithfully for the Democrats, they feel they’ve done their job. Sure it was utterly false, dangerously divisive, and wrecked public trust in institutions. But as far as they’re concerned the only thing that went wrong was that it didn’t work.