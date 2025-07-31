DISPATCHES FROM THE HOUSE OF STEPHANOPOULOS: Ex-ABC News reporter admits employer biased against Trump due to lack of ‘viewpoint diversity.’

“Let’s talk about bias. I worked at ABC News for almost 28 years, and I’m proud to say that,” [Terry] Moran wrote on his Substack on Tuesday. “But: Were we biased? Yes. Almost inadvertently, I’d say. ABC News has the same problem so many leading cultural institutions do in America: A lack of viewpoint diversity.”

Moran explained that ABC News was run by “White men” when he joined the network, but the Disney-owned news organization made efforts to increase diversity to change the company “for the better.”

“But there was one way ABC did not change and did not diversify. It is no secret. There are hardly any people who supported Donald Trump at ABC News,” Moran wrote.

“And this is bound to impact coverage, not so much out of malevolent bias… but more out of what is a kind of deafness,” Moran continued. “The old news divisions don’t hear many of the voices of the country, because those voices aren’t in the newsroom. Yes, news teams go out with a microphone and a camera and accost people at Trump rallies; but to me that often comes off as weirdly anthropological and inaccurate, kind of like trying to understand nature by visiting a zoo.”