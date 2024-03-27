OUT ON A LIMB: NBC’s ousting of Ronna McDaniel reinforces status as anti-Trump, pro-Biden network.

NBC News’ dramatic decision to hire and then immediately fire former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel in the span of five days shows just how far left the media juggernaut has drifted in recent years, particularly as the 2024 presidential election steadily approaches.

On Friday, the network announced McDaniel would be joining the Peacock family as a political analyst across all NBC platforms, including its far-left sister network MSNBC. That opened the floodgates of on-air backlash from the company’s biggest liberal stars, including Rachel Maddow.

“This seems to me to be an example of the hermetically-sealed bubble in which these people on the left live because they simply can’t see it from the other side,” Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume reacted on Monday’s “Special Report.”

NBCUniversal News Group Chairman Cesar Conde sent a memo to staff Tuesday announcing McDaniel was no longer with the network.

“I want to personally apologize to our team members who felt we let them down,” Conde wrote in the memo. “While this was a collective recommendation by some members of our leadership team, I approved it and take full responsibility for it.”