SOMEWHAT LESS ALARMED: Well, That’s … suboptimal.

Because of being raised in the land time forgot, which was catching up to modernity in compressed time, I got to read alarms and studies about the nefarious influence of… radio on young minds. Then TV. Meanwhile, my grandparents were still sure my obsessive reading of novels was going to mess up my brain. (Spoiler: they were right.) Look, perhaps yes, all of this is bad for humans. It’s certainly not “natural” but we also seem to adapt very rapidly and survive.

Strap on your seat belts, this ride goes all the way to interesting.