WHAT A PUTZ:
The arrogance of a guy from Uganda who’s been a citizen for five minutes calling for the government to violate the fundamental rights of Americans. https://t.co/UvWRNyVpDU
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 30, 2025
