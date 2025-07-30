HE’S A REPUBLICAN, SO IT WON’T GET MUCH ATTENTION: Virginia City Councilman Doused In Gasoline, Set Aflame In Horrific Attack. “A city councilman from Danville, Virginia, was doused in gasoline and set on fire in a horrific attack on Wednesday, multiple reports have confirmed. Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler, 38, was allegedly attacked by Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, 29 — who has since been placed under arrest — in the offices of Showcase Magazine. Hayes, according to the outlet’s publisher and local law enforcement, dumped a five-gallon bucket of gasoline over Vogler — and when Vogler ran out of the building, Hayes followed and set him on fire.”

If someone douses me in gasoline, I’m giving them the biggest, tightest hug of their life. If I go, they go.