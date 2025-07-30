MAYBE HILLARY NOT OUT OF THE WOODS: Turns out FBI officials suppressed a bunch of evidence concerning national security problems linked with then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email. But now there’s a new Sheriff in town at the Bureau, and he’s digging into all of that stuff. Stay tuned.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.