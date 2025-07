TIT FOR TAT IS THE ONLY VALID STRATEGY FOR CONTROLLING CHEATING IN REPEAT-PLAYER GAMES. IT’S SCIENCE.

Democrats rigged the maps to maximize their share of Congressional seats. It is absolutely justified for us to do it too.

California:

🔴40% of the statewide vote

🔵17% of the seats (9 out of 52)

Massachusetts:

🔴35% of the statewide vote

🔵0% of the seats (0 out of 9)…

— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 30, 2025