EVERYTHING SEEMS TO GO BACK TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION: Bombshell Study Reveals Real Reason Behind Surge in Homelessness. “Using direct estimates from local government sources and indirect methods based on demographic changes, we estimate that asylum seekers accounted for about 60 percent of the two year rise in sheltered homelessness during this period, challenging media and policy narratives that primarily attribute this rise to local economic conditions and housing affordability.”
