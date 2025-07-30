DAVID STROM: The Cincinnati Shame. “So what changed my mind about writing about the incident? It’s simple: Cincinnati Police Chief Terri Theetge’s comments on the incident, which appeared to suggest that there is any context in which a crowd of teens could attack a couple on the street and not be 100% in the wrong.”
