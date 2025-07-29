HOW STUPID CAN STARMER BE? DON’T DARE HIM:

In possibly the stupidest bit of strategery in modern history — which is itself quite an accomplishment — Starmer has announced the UK will recognize Palestine as a state UNLESS ISRAEL agrees to a ceasefire.

🚨𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆:

Keir Starmer says UK will recognise Palestine as a state in September, unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire.

“…The UK will recognize the state of Palestine by the UN General Assembly in September- unless the Israeli government…agree to a ceasefire…” pic.twitter.com/HzY8CQq0RO

— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 29, 2025