TRUE:
The most important thing to remember in urban planning is that everyone is a childless 32 year old tech industry drone who works at a downtown highrise office
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 29, 2025
TRUE:
The most important thing to remember in urban planning is that everyone is a childless 32 year old tech industry drone who works at a downtown highrise office
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 29, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.