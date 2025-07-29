DON SURBER: Harvard, Trumped. “After a decade of persecution culminating in an assassin’s bullet clipping his ear, Trump is smiling, optimistic and playing hardball. He is using all the levers of government this time to Make America Great Again. A day after Europe fell into line, Harvard did the same.”
So just a recap, we were told that it’s impossible to restructure global trade without triggering a recession. We were told that military recruitment is never gonna go up and we just have to deal with it. We were told that in order for the border to be fixed we need to pass…
— Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) July 28, 2025