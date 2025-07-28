ANYONE WHO THINKS THAT WOMEN DO ALL THE EMOTIONAL LABOR IN A RELATIONSHIP HAS NEVER BEEN IN A RELATIONSHIP WITH A WOMAN: “Never heard of mankeeping? I hadn’t either but apparently it’s the hip new topic after the word was coined last year by a postdoc at Stanford.”

Well, postdocs at elite universities are surely a source of relationship insight. “The term, coined by Angelica Puzio Ferrara, a postdoctoral fellow at Stanford University, has taken off online. It describes the work women do to meet the social and emotional needs of the men in their lives, from supporting their partners through daily challenges and inner turmoil, to encouraging them to meet up with their friends.”