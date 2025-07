THREAD:

When the US faced an intractable enemy that refused to unconditionally surrender after it had been militarily defeated, we bombed Tokyo, leaving over 100K dead and over 1 million homeless. When that didn't work, we nuked two cities.

I am at best ambivalent about these actions,… — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) July 29, 2025

I think that Israel has the same moral obligation to the citizens of Gaza as the United States and Britain had to the citizens of Dresden, or Tokyo.