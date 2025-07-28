THINK OF THEM AS ENEMIES OF THE PEOPLE AND YOU WON’T GO FAR WRONG: The Sly Media Assault on Everything America Loves. “You know how you can tell how the media hates us? Because they’ll take any side against something we love, no matter how farcical, unfair or flat out untrue. They will deftly shade what we love to be villainous and evil at its core.”
