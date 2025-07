A GOOD MOTTO:

We are America. We can just do things. https://t.co/iziFjIol2H — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) July 28, 2025

Art of the Deal.

Trump is constantly doing the “impossible” by simply doing the things people said can’t be done. “Our political establishment at some level wants things to be complicated and intractable: It boosts their influence.”

UPDATE: Trump’s Tariff Strategy is Working.