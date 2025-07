THE LAST SHALL BE FIRST:

Under the previous administration, Lt. Col. Lohmeier was removed for exposing the rise of Marxism and Critical Race Theory in our military.

Today, he’s been confirmed as Under Secretary of the Air Force.

I look forward to having him at the Pentagon. pic.twitter.com/J8BzocxngZ

— Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (@SecDef) July 24, 2025