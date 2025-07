DON SURBER: Hoist the flag: Trump just won the tariff war—and $1.35 trillion in booty.

Trump has just rebalanced trade with the EU…if you don’t understand why this is important to voters you still don’t understand the election results & really should read Butler cause it’s in there https://t.co/xzggKLmOSE

— ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) July 28, 2025