I DO REMEMBER THAT:
Hey remember when the Smart Set was mocking Marjorie Taylor Green for banning them from doing this? https://t.co/UXSAeCC3q1
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 28, 2025
I DO REMEMBER THAT:
Hey remember when the Smart Set was mocking Marjorie Taylor Green for banning them from doing this? https://t.co/UXSAeCC3q1
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 28, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.