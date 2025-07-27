I THINK I’D STILL BANK SOME SPERM IF I WENT ON IT: Birth control pill for men that temporarily stops sperm — without hormones — passes safety trial. “Unlike traditional birth control pills that disrupt hormones, this experimental pill from YourChoice Therapeutics temporarily halts sperm production without affecting testosterone levels. It works by blocking a protein called retinoic acid receptor alpha, which plays a key role in the sperm making process. The best part: Early evidence suggests it’s totally reversible.”