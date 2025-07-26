MAKE THEM PAY: America First Legal files civil rights complaint over DEI at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. “The complaint, filed on July 16, says that the Baltimore school uses DEI principles such as ‘inclusive excellence’ and ‘health equity’ to discriminate on the basis of race and sex in violation of federal civil rights law.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.