READER BOOK PLUG: Reader Jamie Wilson sends a link to 1775 by Keith Korman. “It’s a relatively gritty little novel focused on the events in Boston around Paul Revere’s ride and the Shot Heard ‘Round the World. It seems particularly apropos in our leadup to the sesquicentennial. And Adam Bellow was kind enough to write a marketing blurb for it, which is included on both our back cover and in the Amazon description.”