THEY ACTUALLY APPROVE OF DEMOCRATS’ THUGGISHNESS:

“Threatening television networks” lol. I seem to remember the IRS coming to my house and House Democrats threatening me with jail and not a peep of protest from the supposed civil liberties party https://t.co/VimAl3Sxsg

This is finally solving the Scooby Doo mystery of how so many left-wing outlets can push a Woke, anti-American agenda without any concern for how crazy and destructive it sounds.

I hope they all go financially bankrupt. They were morally bankrupt a long time ago https://t.co/LLp7BaxiVx

— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 25, 2025