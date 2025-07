SO MANY OF OUR INSTITUTIONS CARE MORE ABOUT DIVERSITY THAN ABOUT DOING THEIR ACTUAL JOBS: Leading Medical Journals Care More About DEI Than Major Diseases. “These findings reflect a broader leftward shift in medical research—one that has contributed to the scientific establishment’s erosion of rigor and objectivity. This shift threatens the foundations of the profession, the integrity of research, and the quality of medical education.”

Related: You had one job, CDC.