LET’S. LET’S HUNT THEM WITH PIGS: Trump Says Hamas Leaders to be ‘Hunted Down’ After Terror Group Rejects Hostage Deal.
Enemies of civilization.
LET’S. LET’S HUNT THEM WITH PIGS: Trump Says Hamas Leaders to be ‘Hunted Down’ After Terror Group Rejects Hostage Deal.
Enemies of civilization.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.