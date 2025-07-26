LOOK, THE UN IS AN ORGANIZATION WHOSE TIME HAS PASSED: UN’s Highest Court Issues ‘Strongly Worded Letter’ Threatening Climate Reparations for Carbon Emitters.

No, truly. I was just reading Heinlein from the fifties and he had such great hopes for the thing. Which was a triumph of hope over experience. The UN is a vestigial organ left over from when people earnestly believed that humanity would converge towards a one-world government. Because most humans are blind to the massive differences in other cultures. Anyway, I’m told they have some functions we need, like international aviation standards. You know what? I suspect those are adhered to kind-of in most countries, but never mind. Cut those loose as their own organizations. Let countries do peace treaties or not among themselves. Keep the things that are important to us safe. Disband the UN. Fumigate the building. Let the UN representatives and “peace keepers” find their perverse sex on their own time. The end.