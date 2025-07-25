CA NOW SCRAMBLING TO AVOID ‘CONSEQUENCES OF ACTIONS’ TRUISM:

It was all climate cult fever dreams and unicorn farts until October of last year, when Phillips 66 and Valero nearly simultaneously announced refinery closures. Phillips was shutting down their 100-year-old facility outside of Los Angeles. Less than a week later, Valero Oil announced the company was considering shutting down its last two refineries in the state. Phillips was a blow, but the Valero announcement was an icy-cold bucket of reality, as those two facilities were responsible for 14% of ALL the gasoline refined in the state. Suddenly, shuttering all the refineries and driving oil companies out of California wasn’t looking like the best-laid plan. Particularly when estimates started coming in from quickly demonized experts who said that a shortage of refined product, combined with a scheduled gas tax increase, could pop the already exorbitant price of petrol CA consumers pay into the stratosphere. How much into the stratosphere? This much: The stakes are particularly high. State modeling suggests that removing Benicia from the refining system could push pump prices toward $8 per gallon, particularly during summer demand peaks. Analysts warn that the closures could also reduce fuel inventories and strain supply chains across the western U.S.

That’s all good, right?

● Aren’t California’s High Gas Prices What The Left Have Wanted?

● NBC, the Washington Post, and the New York Times in lockstep call for higher gas taxes.

● 2008 L.A. Times headline: “The joy of $8 gas.”

● “Under my plan, energy costs will necessarily skyrocket…”

As Steven Chu, Obama’s then-incoming energy secretary, told the Wall Street Journal in the fall of 2008: “Somehow we have to figure out how to boost the price of gasoline to the levels in Europe.” Mission (soon to be) accomplished!

As the Benicia refinery is the sole source of fuel for Travis Air Force Base and employs many area residents, there are a number of people who are whining about the abrupt closure announcement. Benicia’s totally woke mayor says he wishes they’d given the city more of a heads-up – okay. The city, which gets 20% of its operating budget from the refinery, is really confused why the company would leave. Huh. Can’t imagine. …Shutting down the facility, he added, would also be a major blow to the hundreds of residents who work there, not to mention the scores of restaurants, hotels and other businesses that provide services to those workers in this city of some 27,000 residents.

I’m so old, I can remember Democrat politicians and their operatives with bylines demanding that those who work with legacy energy sources “learn to code” instead. Benicia Mayor Steve Young certainly sounded angry about Valero a couple of years ago; why not the bite the bullet, tell his citizens they have to eat their spinach and let Big Oil leave town? Do it for Gaia!

What if no buyer emerges for the Benicia refinery? From Refineries to Fiefdoms: Is Newsom Orchestrating a State Takeover of California’s Oil Industry?

Buried in the California Energy Commission’s May 2024 Draft Transportation Fuels Assessment is an eye-popping section outlining “highly complex implementation policies” for managing gasoline supply. Among these is a plan for state-owned refineries, described in detail as a fallback option in the event of market “failures.”

In-between arresting paddleboarders and filling skateboard parks with sand, in 2020, the governor’s office issued a press release headlined, “Governor Newsom Announces California Will Phase Out Gasoline-Powered Cars & Drastically Reduce Demand for Fossil Fuel in California’s Fight Against Climate Change.”

Five years later, would he really ponder state-owned refineries? To paraphrase Samuel Johnson, depend upon it, sir — when a man knows he’s got two years left before he hits the presidential campaign trail, it concentrates his mind wonderfully.