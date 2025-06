WAIT UNTL 2025-ERA GAVIN NEWSOM DISCOVERS WHAT GAVIN NEWSOM DID IN 2020!

Newsom deployed police against people who wanted to walk on the beach or sit on a park bench during COVID https://t.co/QQwTB27EGE — Daniel Greenfield – "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) June 8, 2025

UPDATE: From April of 2020:

As Jack Dunphy wrote in April of 2020: Crackdowns on Lone Surfers and Paddleboarders Threaten to Erode Respect for Law Enforcement Even Further.