THE CURRENT STATE OF JOURNALISM:
Scandal: WSJ Reports Trump’s Name Appears In Their Article About The Epstein Files https://t.co/33oHOulSOq pic.twitter.com/aqsR34Bjbg
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 25, 2025
THE CURRENT STATE OF JOURNALISM:
Scandal: WSJ Reports Trump’s Name Appears In Their Article About The Epstein Files https://t.co/33oHOulSOq pic.twitter.com/aqsR34Bjbg
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 25, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.