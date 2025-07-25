CHANGE: Pew: Men 18-29 the Most Republican Demographic in the Country. “As I wrote yesterday, the prevailing attitude among elite women is that men suck. And, unsurprisingly, a political party dedicated to crushing men doesn’t appeal to them in the least. . . . It’s not hard to see why young men are fleeing the Democrats. The Democrats hate their guts, and the feeling is becoming mutual.”
