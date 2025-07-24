I KNOW SOMEONE WHO’S BEEN “MICRODOSING” TO LOSE A COUPLE OF POUNDS A MONTH WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS: If GLP-1 Drugs Are Good For Everything, Should We All Be on Them? “Studies show that the obesity and diabetes medication also reduces heart attacks, cancer risk, migraines, and memory loss. How is that even possible? And at what point should we all be on it? . . . When I initially read this study in January, it seemed too good to be true. Miracle drugs don’t exist. Perhaps, I thought, there were nuances that I’d missed. So I called up a co-author of the study, the Washington University physician-scientist Ziyad Al-Aly. On my podcast Plain English, Al-Aly told me that GLP-1 drug use really was associated with improvements across every biological system they studied.”

That said, the steady flood of good news leaves me a bit suspicious that it’s a PR push where we aren’t getting the downside.