PROF. JACOBSON’S REALLY BUILT SOMETHING HERE: EPP complaints prompt federal probes into ‘Dreamer’ scholarships. “The Equal Protection Project (EPP) has filed two civil rights complaints against the University of Michigan and the University of Miami over scholarships for illegal immigrants. The Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights first announced investigations into the two schools the same day as the complaint was made, according to letters published by EPP.”
