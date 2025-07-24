GRAHAM, CORNYN CALL FOR SPECIAL PROSECUTOR: Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) are jointly calling for Attorney General Pam Bondi to appoint a Special Prosecutor to assess evidence former President Barack Obama managed the Russia-gate effort to undermine Donald Trump during his first term in the Oval Office.
