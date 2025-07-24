ANTI-SEMITISM UP CLOSE: Unless you live in the nation’s capital, you aren’t likely to hear much about American University (AU), but you should, at least if you care about eradicating the swelling chorus of anti-semitic voices on American university and college campuses.

As Richard Pollock reports in blistering detail, AU is among the worst offenders — and that is saying something considering events at NYU, Columbia, Berkeley, etc. since the October 7, 2023 Hamas massacre of more than 1,200 Israelis. It will likely come as no surprise to learn that AU’s president is Sylvia Burwell, veteran Democrat activist who served in both the Clinton and Obama administrations.