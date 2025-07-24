NOT ENOUGH. NOT IN AMERICA! Columbia University to pay out more than $220M after violating Jewish students’ civil rights in massive win for Trump admin.
These violations shouldn’t happen in America!
NOT ENOUGH. NOT IN AMERICA! Columbia University to pay out more than $220M after violating Jewish students’ civil rights in massive win for Trump admin.
These violations shouldn’t happen in America!
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.