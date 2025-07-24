AS I SAID: Food Is Stockpiled in Gaza and the UN Is Refusing the Group Ready to Deliver It.
The UN is a bad idea whose time has passed. If it were a horse, it would already be headed to the glue factory.
US out of the UN. UN out of the US.
