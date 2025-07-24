NO. AMERICANS WHO EXPERIENCE MORE VIOLENCE THAN PEOPLE IN EUROPE DO, SHOULD MOVE OUT OF DETROIT AND OTHER HELL HOLES: Should Americans Move to Europe Due to Terrifying Violence?

America being “more violent” is a matter of how things are reported and investigated.

To my dying day I’ll remember a clerk in a Portuguese jewelry store telling me that America sounded wonderful, but she wouldn’t be able to live with all the violence. Not only was my parents’ relatively safe suburb subject to so much crime they have what we’d consider commercial grade steel shutters on their windows, inside their walled, gated garden, but to get to the store we’d removed the radio and all valuables from the car after parking, because… well… crime. Meanwhile — back then in downtown Colorado Springs — dits me forgot my purse in my car, parked in the driveway overnight. Never had a problem.