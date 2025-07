TSK TSK, PALLYWOOD HAS GONE AI RENDER: Counting Palestinian toes.

I remember when they had real actors and real photographers, and pride in crafting their lies. Sure, you could still track the same actors and the same toy for color on pictures, but at least those hateful lies were personal, crafted with pride. tsk tsk tsk. Terrorist, genocidal liars relying on AI. Where is the world headed to. Shame. Shame.