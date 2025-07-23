THREAD:

A brief 🧵 on the new report released by @DNIGabbard today, which conclusively blows up core Russiagate myths: https://t.co/nD8xUwRnL4 pic.twitter.com/prUaDiM4wY

Related:

You’re wrong – there’s no claim that Russia didn’t conduct an influence campaign.

What’s disputed is that Putin “aspired” to help Trump, for whom he had a “clear preference.”

The evidence used to make that claim is now debunked https://t.co/dzFiYsfv4g

— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) July 23, 2025