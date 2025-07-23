UM: Christian university posts ‘diversity’ job after scrubbing DEI report from site.

Samford University in Alabama is advertising a job for a “diversity” staffer after removing “diversity, equity, and inclusion” references from its website following media inquiries.

“The Program Coordinator for the Office of Student Success and Diversity will … work collaboratively to create an inclusive campus environment where all students feel welcomed, valued, and supported,” the job description states.

The coordinator will plan and implement “diversity-focused programs and events that promote cultural awareness, engagement, and belonging among students, faculty, and staff,” it states.

The description also states that the new hire will assist with the Office of Diversity. The university prefers that candidates have “training that demonstrates a comprehensive understanding of diversity and inclusion principles.”

The private Christian university deleted the job posting from its website following inquiries from 1819 News. However, the listing is still accessible on external job platforms.

Meanwhile, “Supporters of the university and board members were told emphatically that the school does not have an active diversity, equity and inclusion program,” 1819 News reported.