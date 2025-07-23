EXPOSING THE LEFT’S TAX-FUNDED NGO MACHINE: One of the silver linings from Biden’s Open Borders catastrophe is it has focused congressional and [some] media attention on the Left’s tax-funded legions of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

On just about every phase of the political battlefield, NGOs provide the foot soldiers, air cover, G2, shock troops, and logistics for the armies of the Left. But recent testimony to two House committees ripped the veil off of this rip-off on a massive scale. I’ve got the initial details on The Washington Stand today. There will be more.