EXPOSING THE LEFT’S TAX-FUNDED NGO MACHINE: One of the silver linings from Biden’s Open Borders catastrophe is it has focused congressional and [some] media attention on the Left’s tax-funded legions of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

On just about every phase of the political battlefield, NGOs provide the foot soldiers, air cover, G2, shock troops, and logistics for the armies of the Left.┬áBut recent testimony to two House committees ripped the veil off of this rip-off on a massive scale. I’ve got the initial details on The Washington Stand today. There will be more.