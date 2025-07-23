VITAMIN D UPDATE: InstaPundit readers have known about the benefits of sunshine and vitamin D for years. Now the New York Times is noticing.

For decades, many doctors have said that less is more when it comes to sun exposure. Ultraviolet light from the sun can age the skin and cause skin cancer, and people can get vitamin D from food or supplements instead.

But in recent years, some scientists have questioned this thinking after research suggested that moderate sun exposure may, at least in certain contexts, have some benefits. And that vitamin D supplements may not always be a good substitute.

“The ‘never go outside without S.P.F. 50’ approach treated sun exposure as if it were universally harmful,” said Dr. Lucy McBride, an internal medicine physician in Washington, D.C. But “moderate, thoughtful sun exposure,” in accordance with your risk factors, she added, “may offer benefits we’re still discovering.”