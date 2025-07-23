JOHN LUCAS: Conspiracy Theory Crap from a Cabal of Charlatans. “A favorite propaganda technique these days is to stifle debate by labelling any opposing argument as a “conspiracy theory.” It is a pejorative akin to comparing someone to members of the flat earth society or to holocaust deniers. It is intended to tar the target simply as a nutcase who is guilty of believing or advocating something that everyone knows is untrue. Why should you believe anything from such a lunatic? But some of these attacks are actually (CT)² — ‘conspiracy theories squared.’ That is, a conspiracy that itself falsely stigmatizes any opposing views as unfounded conspiracy theories.”