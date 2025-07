A CONCISE WRAPUP OF TRUMP’S FIRST SIX MONTHS, FROM RICHARD GRENELL:

So the tariffs worked.

And the border is closed.

Egg prices are down.

Gas is less expensive.

Inflation is under control.

Stock market is soaring.

DJT did it all in 6 months.

(The US media sucks)

— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 22, 2025