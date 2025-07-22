ASTROTURF ENCOUNTERS GRASSROOTS:
Tonight the woke left got ran out of Canary Wharf by British patriots.
They got run out of Epping.
They got run out of Diss.
They got run out of Tower Hamlets.
They are quickly becoming irrelevant. pic.twitter.com/1esqxNnste
— The British Patriot (@TheBritLad) July 22, 2025
I was right. @EssexPoliceUK DID take masked, left-wing thugs right to the protestors at the Bell Hotel, Epping (Telegraph).
We might conclude that the authorities were trying to provoke trouble in order to discredit peaceful locals protesting as ‘far right’. If so, this is a…
— Russell Quirk (@russellquirk) July 22, 2025
Police escorting masked agitators toward peaceful protesters isn’t crowd control folks, it's literally provocation. You don't steer gasoline toward a lit flame unless you're banking on ignition. This is crazy! 😖
— Joseph 🇬🇧 (@NoFilterJoseph) July 22, 2025
Now run the traitors out of Westminster and Downing Street.